Divided San Francisco Arts Commission votes to remove fountain

A divided San Francisco Arts Commission has voted to remove the Vaillancourt Fountain from Embarcadero Plaza, clearing the way for the 1971 concrete sculpture to be dismantled early next year as part of a $32 million plaza renovation.

The commission approved the move in an 8–5 vote Tuesday night. The fountain, located near the foot of Market Street, has been dry and fenced off for several years due to safety concerns.

Under state law, removal can begin in 90 days. Some commissioners, however, expressed concern that the iconic but controversial fountain — a hallmark of 1970s Brutalist design — may never return.