Expand / Collapse search

Dixie Fire burns 500,000 acres, destroys 1,000 structures

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Dixie Fire has damaged over 1,000 structures

The Dixie Fire has burned over 766 sq miles and is at 27% containment.

GREENVILLE, Calif. - The Dixie Fire has now burned 501,008 acres and destroyed 1,045 structures, according to Cal Fire officials

The fire has been burning for exactly four weeks across Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties in. As of Wednesday, the single-largest fire in California history is 30% contained.

Thousands of firefighters have struggled to get control of the flames, and "predicted thunderstorm" and excessive heat are expected to make the firefight even harder later this week, Cal Fire said. 

The Dixie Fire tore through the small gold-rush town, Greenville, last week, forcing the 800 people who live there to evacuate. 

A volunteer fire station was among the buildings lost to the flames.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif. 