DMV cutting down on in-person visits, moving tasks online

By
Updated  June 3, 2024 6:53am PDT
California
The DMV is moving more services online.

CONCORD, Calif. - People won't be able to go to the DMV in person, starting Monday, to do some simple tasks. 

That's because those tasks, like renewing a driver's license, for example, is now only available online. 

The DMV said that last year, more than 2 million people visited offices like the one in Concord. 

To cut down on wait times for in-person visits, the DMV is moving many tasks online. 

Those tasks include: 

  • ,All vehicle registration renewals (that are not past due date) will have to be done online
  • Most driver's license renewals
  • Obtaining a copy of vehicle registration records and driver’s license records
  • Replacing lost or stolen license/identification 

If you don't have internet access at home to do some of those tasks, the DMV also has self-service kiosks at grocery stores and other retail outlets.


 