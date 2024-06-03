DMV cutting down on in-person visits, moving tasks online
CONCORD, Calif. - People won't be able to go to the DMV in person, starting Monday, to do some simple tasks.
That's because those tasks, like renewing a driver's license, for example, is now only available online.
The DMV said that last year, more than 2 million people visited offices like the one in Concord.
To cut down on wait times for in-person visits, the DMV is moving many tasks online.
Those tasks include:
- ,All vehicle registration renewals (that are not past due date) will have to be done online
- Most driver's license renewals
- Obtaining a copy of vehicle registration records and driver’s license records
- Replacing lost or stolen license/identification
If you don't have internet access at home to do some of those tasks, the DMV also has self-service kiosks at grocery stores and other retail outlets.