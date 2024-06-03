DMV cutting down on in-person visits, moving tasks online

People won't be able to go to the DMV in person, starting Monday, to do some simple tasks.

That's because those tasks, like renewing a driver's license, for example, is now only available online.

The DMV said that last year, more than 2 million people visited offices like the one in Concord.

To cut down on wait times for in-person visits, the DMV is moving many tasks online.

Those tasks include:

,All vehicle registration renewals (that are not past due date) will have to be done online

Most driver's license renewals

Obtaining a copy of vehicle registration records and driver’s license records

Replacing lost or stolen license/identification

If you don't have internet access at home to do some of those tasks, the DMV also has self-service kiosks at grocery stores and other retail outlets.



