Doctor accused of driving family off Devil's slide can live with parents

The doctor from Southern California, accused of deliberately driving his car off Devil's Slide with his family inside, on Monday got the clearance to enter a mental health diversion program and live with his parents in Belmont.

Dharmesh Patel, 43, had been charged with attempted murder in the crash last year after his Tesla plunged more than 250 feet off a cliff near Pacifica.

He survived, along with his wife and two young children.

Last month, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan Jakubowski said Patel was eligible to participate in the mental health program.

Patel will spend the next two years at his parents' home on the Peninsula and will wear GPS monitoring while he undergoes treatment.

If he successfully completes the program, the three attempted murder charges filed against him would be dropped.