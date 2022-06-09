Dog adoption fees waived in San Francisco for the summer

Animal Care and Control and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in San Francisco have waived fees to encourage more dog adoptions from shelters.

As part of its "Summer of Lovin' Adoption" promotion, the SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs, age 5 months and up.

Those who would like to adopt puppies from the SPCA can receive 50% of the adoption fee if they attend their Puppy Parent orientation and pass the quiz online, according to the SPCA website.

Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs through June 30.

Pandemic-related delays in spay and neuter surgeries have filled shelters in the city with homeless dogs, officials said.

There are also fewer people adopting dogs, especially larger dogs, as life slowly returns to normal.

More information can be found on the SPCA website and Animal Care and Control website. Both sites provided photos and information about every dog open for adoption.