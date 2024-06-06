San Francisco police said a man was shot to death in Dolores Park.

Police said they were called out to the 500 block of Dolores Street Wednesday about 10 p.m. after someone reporting a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police and paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.