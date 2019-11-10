Donald Trump Jr. heckled at UCLA while promoting his new book

Several protesters gathered at UCLA Sunday as Donald Trump Jr. spoke about his new book.

An organization called Turning Point USA hosted the president’s son to talk about his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.'' But things didn’t go quite as planned—as Don Jr. was heckled by some in the audience.

President Trump's son has recently been doing publicity engagements for the book, including a contentious appearance Thursday on the television show, "The View,'' in which he accused one of the show's hosts of having worn blackface and another for being soft on

pedophilia. The book charges "the left'' with trying to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square.

Activist group Refuse Fascism has planned a demonstration in protest, calling President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again'' platform a "21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny,'' and a "specifically American culmination of white supremacy, misogyny and xenophobia.''

The group also condemned Turning Point USA, accusing it of trying to build a fascist student movement.

Meanwhile in Sherman Oaks it was a packed auditorium at Millikan Middle School as Congressman Brad Sherman hosted a town hall meeting about President Trump’s impeachment as well as other local issues.

Advertisement

Hailey Winslow contributed to this report