Double homicide: 2 women's bodies found inside Walnut Creek home

Updated  September 19, 2025 6:24am PDT
Walnut Creek
Homicide investigation: 2 dead inside Walnut Creek home

Two people were found dead in a Walnut Creek home.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said two women's bodies were found late Thursday night inside a Walnut Creek home and that they have launched a double homicide investigation.

Police were first called out to Kelobra Court at 11:44 p.m., where they found the bodies. 

Lt. Scott Moorhouse told KTVU on Friday that they conducted a search of the building and neighborhood and determined there was no threat to the community. Police also said they are not looking for a suspect. 

Moorhouse said the investigation is active and would release more information later on Friday afternoon. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844. 

Walnut Creek police investigate two bodies found inside a home on Kelobra Court. Sept. 18, 2025 

Walnut CreekCrime and Public Safety