Double homicide: 2 women's bodies found inside Walnut Creek home

Walnut Creek police said two women's bodies were found late Thursday night inside a Walnut Creek home and that they have launched a double homicide investigation.

Police were first called out to Kelobra Court at 11:44 p.m., where they found the bodies.

Lt. Scott Moorhouse told KTVU on Friday that they conducted a search of the building and neighborhood and determined there was no threat to the community. Police also said they are not looking for a suspect.

Moorhouse said the investigation is active and would release more information later on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844.

Walnut Creek police investigate two bodies found inside a home on Kelobra Court. Sept. 18, 2025