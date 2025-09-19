Double homicide: 2 women's bodies found inside Walnut Creek home
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said two women's bodies were found late Thursday night inside a Walnut Creek home and that they have launched a double homicide investigation.
Police were first called out to Kelobra Court at 11:44 p.m., where they found the bodies.
Lt. Scott Moorhouse told KTVU on Friday that they conducted a search of the building and neighborhood and determined there was no threat to the community. Police also said they are not looking for a suspect.
Moorhouse said the investigation is active and would release more information later on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844.
Walnut Creek police investigate two bodies found inside a home on Kelobra Court. Sept. 18, 2025
