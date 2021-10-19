Double murder suspects targeted parents while they sat in car with child, Detroit police say

Detroit police say the couple killed in a double shooting at a gas station Monday night were targeted by the gunmen when they opened fire on them while they were sitting in their car.

Multiple family members identified the victims as Marshae Nash and Benson Harris, a Detroit couple that had two children together - their baby boy and a 1-month-old that is still in the hospital after being delivered early.

Detroit Police said Nash was holding their 9-month-old son when the two men started shooting. Somehow, the baby was uninjured by the gunfire. Police had initially said the baby was in the backseat but on Tuesday said his mother was holding him.

Police released surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the shooting when two men approached a silver car parked at a Marathon gas station in west Detroit and began firing on both sides of it.

Detroit Police Chief James White and other investigators spoke during a 2 p.m. press conference with more information about the murder and to call on witnesses or anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photo below to contact Detroit Police or CrimeStoppers.

"This crime is just unspeakable and a 9-month-old lost her parents," said White.

Calling it a ‘targeted hit’, White said it was not a random act of violence. He did not further elaborate.

Community organizer Malik Shabazz also spoke and urged someone to do the right thing and come forward.

"Someone knows, someone always knows," Shabazz said. "The Black folks out there, we ain't just trying to lock somebody up. It's the behavior. It's unacceptable."

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the ambush.

It took place at a green light location near Ashton and West Warren, close to the Southfield Freeway around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police haven't released information regarding a motive, only saying the couple was targeted.

White released a description of the two suspects, both are slender Black men. He said one of the men was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe, black sweat pants a red stripe, and dark shoes. The other man was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black sweat pants with a white stripe, and lighter colored shoes.

White said detectives have been working around the clock on the investigation and are asking anyone in the community to come forward by calling Detroit Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

Both Benson's mom and his uncle were shocked by the news. They described the couple as being really good people who cared about their children and were focused on bringing them up the right way.

In addition to the video footage, investigators hope that photos released by police will help bring the two men involved into custody soon.

