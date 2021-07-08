Double shooting in Oakland leaves one dead at 'celebration of life' service

Oakland police responded to a late-night double shooting on Wednesday where people had gathered for a celebration of life service, which left one man dead.

Police were called out at 11:40 p.m. to the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue and found an Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds outside LT Liquors. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to Officer Kim Armstead.

A second man was also driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound, she said.

A witness told KTVU the group was gathered to honor the life of a 48-year-old man who was killed in the same location, the night of July 4.

Earlier this week, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said seven people were shot in a span of 12 hours on Independence Day. Most of the shootings, the chief said, stemmed from "celebratory gunfire."

No other details were released.

Oakland has had nearly 70 homicides this year compared to 39 at the same time last year.