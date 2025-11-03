Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Los Altos gas leak: Mandatory evacuation

By
Published  November 3, 2025 10:47am PST
Los Altos
KTVU FOX 2
article

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation of downtown Los Altos on Monday morning because of a gas leak. Nov. 3, 2025

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation of downtown Los Altos on Monday morning because of a gas leak.

The gas leak was reported in Parking Plaza North near 1st Street. And authorities said an audible leak could be heard, indicating a significant amount of gas escaping. 

The Santa Clara County Fire Department and Los Altos police were on hand, executing evacuations.

PG&E secured the gas leak in downtown Los Altos just before 11 a.m. but authorities still asked the public to stay out of the downtown area for a while. 

Los Altos