Dozens of companies seeking employees at job fair at Coliseum Thursday

Dozens of employers will be looking for employees Thursday at a job fair and exposition at the Oakland Coliseum, according to the Oakland Private Industry Council, a nonprofit that provides training and other employment services to employees and employers.

The job fair starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at 7000 Coliseum Way. Attendees must wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and social-distance themselves.

Some of the companies planning to attend include Whole Foods, PepsiCo, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District, FedEx, Southwest Airlines, Amazon, and Good Eggs.

"A good job is a good deterrent to crime and violence, and it helps to stabilize families," said Ray Lankford, interim CEO of Oakland Private Industry Council.

"Our goal is to make sure that Oaklanders can find work," said Ray Bobbitt, a board member of the council and founder of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, which has been seeking ways to develop parts of East Oakland to benefit residents.

