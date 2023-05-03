Dozens of Koi fish reported stolen from San Jose public garden

article

Approximately 50 Koi fish were reportedly stolen from the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Jose, park officials said.

The San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services reported the missing fish around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fish were placed in the garden as a "symbol of everlasting friendship" with San Jose's sister city Okayama, Japan.

The garden was first planted in 1965.

"The City is heartbroken at the disappearance of these beautiful creatures. We will provide updates as we receive them," said park officials.

Anyone with information on the Koi fish theft is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8900.