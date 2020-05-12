Dr. Fauci urges caution on schools reopening

Part of the focus of Tuesday's Senate committee hearing centered on how and when to re-open schools and colleges.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged senators to be cautious.

“The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate re-entry of students into the fall term would be something a bit of a bridge too far," Fauci said when asked about the possibility of therapeutics or a vaccine playing a role in the opening of classrooms.

Fauci said reopening plans could be based on the testing landscape as well as hygiene and social distancing measures.

The official leading the Trump administration's testing efforts offered this: “It certainly is possible to test all of the students or it is much more likely that there would be a surveillance strategy done, where you would test students at different times," said Admiral Brett Giroir, Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

California Teachers Association president Toby Boyd said safety is paramount and changes need to be made to ensure it.

“I don’t think any educator will be willing to go back unless they know that things are going to be safe," said Boyd. "To make sure the students have what they need, educators have what they need.”

In a tense exchange with Fauci, Sen. Rand Paul pushed for schools to welcome students in the fall, suggesting they open district-by-district.

“As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end all," said Sen. Paul. "I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision.”

Dr. Fauci responded by urging caution. "We don’t know everything about this virus and we really better be careful when it comes to children.”

Boyd said learning might look different -- now and in the future -- but says teachers never stopped putting students first.

“Our educators are working their behinds off in order to make sure they’re doing everything they possibly can for their students," said Boyd.

CTA and other teachers' unions nationwide are asking Congress for $175 billion for schools in the next stimulus bill.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

