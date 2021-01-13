Plea deal proposed for Ghost Ship defendant for a second time

article

The master tenant of Ghost Ship warehouse fire and the remaining of two defendants charged with the partygoers' deaths is considering taking a plea deal, and is likely to avoid any more jail time, according to two civil rights attorneys familiar with the case.

Families of the 36 people who died on Dec. 2, 2016, were told of the proposed plea deal by the Alameda County District Attorney the East Bay Times reported. The plea deal is expected to take place on Jan. 22. with sentencing about a month to six weeks later. KTVU confirmed this account with two civil attorneys familiar with the case.

According to the family members, as there is a gag order on the attorneys in the case, Derek Almena will plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and in exchange for nine years behind bars. However, he won't actually go to prison because of credit for time served and good behavior, the East Bay Times reported.

This is the second time a plea deal has been offered to Almena and his co-defendant, Max Harris.

But an Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer threw that deal out in 2018 after facing pressure from family members that it was too lenient and that Almena hadn't shown enough remorse.

Under that deal, Almena was also supposed to have served nine years and Harris would have served six, if the arrangement hasn't been tossed by the judge.

So the case went to trial.

And in September 2019, a jury deadlocked 10-2 in favor of Almena's guilt, but could not reach a unanimous decision. Harris was found not guilty.

In May, during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Almena was released from custody after posting a $150,000 bail bond from Santa Rita Jail where he had been held since June 2017.

Almena remains on house arrest with an ankle monitor in Lake County, where his wife and children live.

KTVU's Brooks Jarosz contributed to this report.