Drake lists $88 million Beverly Hills estate amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Coincidence or just want to get out of Los Angeles?

Drake's fancy $88 million Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market. The timing is curious as the former Degrassi star is under extreme public scrutiny in the wake of the ongoing rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake's Beverly Hills home was listed on the website of the real estate firm, The Beverly Hills Estates, Inc. According to The Beverly Hills Estates, Inc.'s listings page, the 25,000-square-foot property is a short drove from the Beverly Hills Hotel. The main home features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a garage that can fit 11 cars.

In addition to the main house, there's also a pool-guest house, a hidden tennis court and orchard, the real estate firm's listing reads. Below are some of the photos of the homes published on The Beverly Hills Estates, Inc.'s website:

Image 1 of 16 ▼ PHOTO: THE BEVERLY HILLS ESTATES

As of May 10, Drake have not spoken publicly about the Beverly Hills home being listed on the market. According to public records, the home was previously owned by singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, who is an actress.

The news of the listing also comes just days after Drake faced some drama at his Toronto home. A man working as a security guard for the Canadian rapper was shot outside the Toronto mansion earlier in the week.

