Dramatic crash: Speeding Maserati slams into underside of freeway in Oakland after leading CHP on case

The driver of a Maserati SUV is lucky to be alive after a short pursuit with Highway Patrol officers in Oakland ended with the luxury vehicle slamming into the underside of a freeway on Monday, the CHP said.

CHP Oakland said the driver of a Maserati SUV led officers on a chase, which ended with the driver slamming into the underside of a freeway on on Monday, April 2021. (CHP – Oakland)

Officers said the driver was traveling 90 miles an hour on westbound Interstate 580 at about 10:30 a.m., when officers noticed the speeding SUV and tried to make a vehicle stop.

"The Maserati accelerated to over 100 MPH and a pursuit ensued," CHP Oakland wrote on social media, where the agency posted dramatic photos from the incident.

The driver then took the West Street exit where he proceeded to veer left off the roadway, up an embankment and then collided into where the hillside met the underside of the freeway.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Zachary Gardner was taken into custody without incident, according to David Arias, public information officer for CHP Oakland.

Incredibly, Gardner was able to walk away from the crash, though he was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain, Officer Arias said.

"Taking the term 'flying home' a bit too far," the CHP wrote on social media, noting, "The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati... not so lucky."

The "not so lucky" owner of the now crushed Maserati happened to be the suspect's girlfriend. She was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The CHP said Gardner was the only occupant of the vehicle and was arrested on reckless evading charges.