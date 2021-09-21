Dreamforce tech conference kicks off in San Francisco

Salesforce kicks off its annual tech conference Tuesday at the Moscone Center.

Dreamforce will once again welcome in-person crowds, with some changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, normally welcoming thousands of attendees, will be limited to hundreds of Salesforce employees and stake holders who received an invitation.

Joe D'Alessandro, president and CEO said, "It's not the size of Dreamforce in the past, but really what's important is that they are meeting here and they're really live in San Francisco."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times.

Local businesses will be seeing the increase of traffic they missed last year when the conference was held virtually.

"We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and it's looking like it's possible, so we're super stoked and happy," said Kathy Fang, Chef/Owner, Fang Restaurant.

Film stars Will Smith and Jane Fonda, as well as business and tech leaders will speak at this year's convention.

There will be a free online video stream for those who are unable to attend.

Dreamforce runs through Thursday. Howard Street between Third and Fourth streets will be closed until Sunday because of the conference.