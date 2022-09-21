Dreamforce day 2 ends with Red Hot Chili Peppers, providing boost to city tourism

Day two of Dreamforce, one of San Francisco’s largest conventions, closed out with a bang Wednesday, with a live performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Oracle Park. The Salesforce event has brought more than 40,000 people to the city, and has provided a much-needed boost for the city’s hotels and restaurants.

The three-day event is back in full force for the first time in two years, and its presence being felt across the city. At John’s Grill near Union Square, there was a long line of attendees waiting for a table on Wednesday.

"We don’t typically open all three floors, and we’ve had all three floors rocking for the last three days at John’s Grill. It’s been unbelievable," said John's Grill owner, John Konstin.

The restaurant had to shut its doors for eight months during the pandemic. "This helps immensely. It helps the staff. It helps everybody. It helps the entire city really."

Dreamforce is expected to generate some $40 million in visitor dollars for the city, including area hotels.

"It is refreshing to have a hotel that is open and thriving. You know we were closed for 14 months during the pandemic," said Clifton Clark, General Manager of the Palace Hotel. "We’re sold out for the whole week."

"Many of the hotels are fully occupied, and I think what’s also important is that this doesn’t just benefit the hotels," said Alex Bastian, CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco. "It benefits the workers, it benefits our restaurants, our coffee shops, and it benefits the tax base."

Dreamforce wraps up on Thursday.