Driver, 19, dies after crashing car into Pittsburg canal

A 19-year-old man died after crashing his car into a canal in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Authorities told KTVU, he may have been returning from a party.

Rescue crews pulled him out of the water, and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

But he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash was reported at 2:22 a.m. at 3702 Railroad Ave., about half a mile south of Highway 4, Fire Prevention Captain Joe Ottolini said.

Driver rescued after car goes into Pittsburg canal.

Crews arrived on scene and began to rescue a man who was trapped in the vehicle that ended up in the Contra Costa Canal.

According to Ottolini, three fire department swimmers entered the water and pulled out the driver.

The vehicle was pulled from the canal several hours after the crash, and towed away.

KTVU contributed to this report.