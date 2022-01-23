Driver allegedly fleeing Walnut Creek police found dangling 40 feet above creek

A driver was found dangling 40 feet above a canal in Walnut Creek after allegedly fleeing police Saturday night.

According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, officers pursued a stolen car near the Ross store parking lot when the driver reversed and struck their patrol car, and then quickly accelerated into a fenced area near the canal.

Police said the driver seemed unaware of the 40-foot drop into the canal and was caught by the chain link fence after accelerating.

SEE ALSO: San Jose carjacking suspect killed by police had 'ghost gun' and outstanding warrants

An officer fired a less lethal bean bag round at the suspect's window in an effort to stop the car from continuing through the fence and to the water below, WCPD said.

Authorities said this stopped any further attempts to flee.

The driver and female passenger were arrested and booked into a Martinez jail.

Officers said they found two replica style Airsoft guns inside the car.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Hit-and-run crash in San Jose leaves pedestrian dead