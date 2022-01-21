San Jose carjacking suspect killed by police had 'ghost gun' and outstanding warrants

article

San Jose police on Friday said the suspect in a carjacking who was killed earlier this week in a deadly police shooting had a "ghost gun" on him and was wanted on five felony warrants.

Police Chief Anthony Mata identified the man as 32-year-old Robert Seth Carter.

Mata said he drove through downtown East San Jose in a stolen Toyota Camry on Wednesday and then to Santa Clara where he tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint but quickly abandoned that plan.

"He was unsuccessful with that attempted carjacking. But it was very apparent at that scene that he was armed with a gun. So we knew he was armed," Sgt. Christian Camarillo said earlier.

Police said Carter then sped south, back into San Jose, where he collided with two passengers in another vehicle at Hedding and Park avenues about 6 p.m. where it all came to a violent conclusion.

Carter got out of the stolen car – witnesses say with gun-in-hand - and allegedly opened fire at responding police officers.

"Obviously fearing for their lives, they were engaged by gunfire from the suspect, our officers on scene returned fire," Camarillo said.

A total of four officers fired their guns. None has been identified. All are on paid administrative leave.

Responding police officers shot Carter, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Carter was found with a gun still in his hand after police opened fire.

"I’m amazed this didn’t happen (sooner). This is a big city. Everybody comes through here to get from point A to point B. I’m amazed this didn’t happen sooner," said 15-year-old San Jose resident Gavin Rust, who witnessed the crash.

Police say Robert Seth Carter was holding this ghost gun when he was killed by police Jan. 19, 2022.

Robert Seth Carter, 32.

