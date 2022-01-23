Hit-and-run crash in San Jose leaves pedestrian dead

San Jose police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The crash occurred Saturday night near Jackson Avenue and McKee Road, not far from the Regional Medical Center, according to SJPD.

The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian, and fled the scene.

The victim died at the hospital.

This is the eighth fatal collision of 2022 in San Jose.

