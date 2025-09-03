Driver arrested after deadly San Jose hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

A Mercedes driver has been arrested following the deadly hit-and-run of a man in a wheelchair, San Jose police said Wednesday.

Sgt. Jorge Garibay said the death occurred on Aug. 31 about 2:30 a.m. at Hayes Avenue and Lily Ann Way.

Police said the man driving a 2017 silver Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on Lily Ann Way at the intersection of Hayes Avenue, striking a man in a wheelchair who was on the curb of Hayes Avenue before also driving into an iron fence.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The driver fled the scene but was located shortly after at a nearby home, police said.

Officers booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple crimes, including felony hit-and-run and manslaughter, police said.

Police did not release the name of the man they arrested, or the man in the wheelchair.

This is the 22nd fatal collision and 22nd traffic death of 2025. This is also the 12th pedestrian death of 2025.