Driver arrested after seen on video deliberately hitting man with car in Oakland, police say

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he was seen on video allegedly hitting a man with his car in Oakland, authorities said.

Daniel Ethan Won has been identified as the suspect in the case, police said.

Won was captured on video striking a man with his Chevy Bolt, after previous failed attempts, authorities said. It appeared to be intentional.

The incident unfolded on Sunday in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

The victim, Joseph Lax of Pleasanton, said he is physically okay, but is shook up by the ordeal.

"Emotionally I’m like a rock seeing that," said Lax. "I get teary-eyed about it. He had murderous intent."

Lax said the incident stems from the suspect driving too fast in the neighborhood and being asked to slow down.

"It takes one incident where someone just snaps and loses it," said Lax. "He lost it and went absolutely crazy."