Driver arrested in Concord crash that killed 9-year-old girl

By
Published  April 10, 2024 6:48pm PDT
Concord
KTVU FOX 2

CONCORD, Calif. - An arrest has been made in a crash that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl in Concord over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol's Contra Costa division announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Jesus Ivan Dorantes was arrested in connection with the incident that killed Danna Hernandez, 9, of Oregon.

Dorantes is currently held at the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and child abuse. His bail is set at $200,000.

Danna died in a rollover crash near Interstate 680 and Highway 242 on Sunday. Four other passengers were hurt in the crash.

Danna was in a Mazda SUV with five other people when the vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned several times. Dorantes, believed to be the driver, fled the scene. He was arrested Wednesday. 