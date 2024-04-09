Nine-year-old Oregon girl who died in Concord crash identified

A nine-year-old girl who died in a crash in Concord over the weekend has been identified, KTVU has learned.

Danna Hernandez, 9, of Oregon died in a rollover crash near Interstate 680 and Highway 242. Four other passengers were hurt in the crash.

The crash was reported around 5:14 a.m. on Sunday. Hernandez was in a Mazda SUV with five other people when it traveled off the roadway and rolled several times. The driver in the crash fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

Four other women inside the car were taken to a John Muir Medical center in Walnut Creek for treatment of ‘major’ injuries. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said several people inside the car were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The CHP said anyone with information about the crash, or the whereabouts of the 30-year-old male driver, can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.