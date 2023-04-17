Driver arrested, stolen taxi crashes in Menlo Park after police chase

The driver of a stolen taxi was arrested Monday morning after eluding police in at least three cities on the Peninsula before crashing the car in Menlo Park.

Burlingame and San Bruno police as well as the CHP in Redwood City all chased the taxi, where it smashed into the center divide on southbound U.S. 101 after driving at speeds of up to 115 mph.

The driver was taken to a hospital, and police say that person will likely be arrested, after they're released from the hospital.