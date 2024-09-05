Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver charged in San Jose crash that killed 2

Published  September 5, 2024 7:05pm PDT
San Jose
CHP says man accused of killing 2 in wrong way collision on South Bay freeway likely facing felony charges

CHP officers said on Tuesday, they are recommending felony manslaughter charges against an Orlando, Florida, man accused of killing a woman and 14-year-old boy in a wrong way collision on Highway 85 in San Jose Monday afternoon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver accused of causing a wrong-way crash on Highway 85 in San Jose, killing a mother and her son, was intoxicated, authorities said.

The alleged driver, 39-year-old Duncan McQuarrie of Orlando, Florida, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on Thursday. He faces two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence causing injury, among other charges, according to the California Highway Patrol's San Jose division.

McQuarrie had been hospitalized for injuries from the crash that occurred Aug. 26 on northbound Highway 85, south of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

According to the CHP, McQuarrie's Toyota Tacoma pickup was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it collided with a Tesla, killing two occupants of the electric car.

The victims were 47-year-old Rebecca Olsen, who was driving the Tesla, and her 14-year-old son, Charles "Charlie" George Olsen. The woman was identified by the county coroner and her son was identified by his father, Cameron Olsen.