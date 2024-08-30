Father mourns son, wife who died in San Jose wrong-way crash

A father penned a heartbreaking post on Reddit about his 14-year-old son and wife, both of whom died in a wrong-way crash in San Jose.

Cameron Olsen did not want to speak on camera, but he did pour his heart out Thursday in words, writing about his son, Charles "Charlie" George Olsen, and wife, Rebecca "Bec" Joanne Olsen, 47.

Cameron Olsen also confirmed to the Mercury News that he was the author of the post.

Mother and son died in a crash Monday on northbound Highway 85 south of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, driven by Duncan McQuarrie, 39, of Orlando, Florida, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway and collided with Rebecca Olsen's Tesla, which killed her and her son, according to the California Highway Patrol.

McQuarrie was hospitalized.

At the time, McQuarrie was not arrested, but his current legal status wasn't immediately clear.

Cameron Olsen noted the "outpouring of love" that people have been sharing since his son and wife died, and he called Charlie, who recently started Summit Tahoma High School, "the most incredible young man. He was my world."

Jonathan Stewart, the principal, noted to KTVU that he was "heartbroken" to learn the news, especially because he is a parent himsef.

Cameron Olsen said that both he and his wife are from Australia and Charlie was born in England. They moved to California 12 years ago, he wrote, for a tech job.

Cameron Olsen described his son as one of the most traveled teens he knew; his son had visited more than 30 countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Russia and Azerbaijan. He taught himself Arabic at 5 years old.

"He was very, very unique (and yes, I know most parents say that)," Cameron Olsen wrote. "He was my best friend, my travel buddy and the only person I ever truly felt at home with."

He said he's not angry at what happened. What he feels is a great sense of loss.

"Losing a child is the ultimate nightmare for a parent," he wrote. "It feels unfair, yes. I want my son back beyond comprehension."