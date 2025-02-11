Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes car into Fremont barber shop, 1 injured

Published  February 11, 2025 4:03pm PST
Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - One person was injured Tuesday afternoon after a car plowed into a barber shop in Fremont

SkyFOX flew to the scene and saw the aftermath of a gray 4-door Honda sedan that had crashed into Mission Barber located at Mission and Washington boulevards. 

Fremont police said the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. and that the person injured, who was inside the barbershop, only suffered minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.  

There was no information about the driver of the vehicle that went into the building. 

The building had to be red-tagged as unsafe and has been referred to a building inspector, according to the Fremont Fire Department, who posted additional details on social media. 

