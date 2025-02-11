Driver crashes car into Fremont barber shop, 1 injured

article

One person was injured Tuesday afternoon after a car plowed into a barber shop in Fremont.

SkyFOX flew to the scene and saw the aftermath of a gray 4-door Honda sedan that had crashed into Mission Barber located at Mission and Washington boulevards.

Fremont police said the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. and that the person injured, who was inside the barbershop, only suffered minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no information about the driver of the vehicle that went into the building.

The building had to be red-tagged as unsafe and has been referred to a building inspector, according to the Fremont Fire Department, who posted additional details on social media.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Car crashes into building in Fremont.

