Driver detained with handwritten license plate in Benicia

A person allegedly driving in a stolen car in the early hours after the Thanksgiving holiday was caught in a creative attempt at faking a license plate, according to a post from the Benicia Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, an officer patrolling East 2nd Street saw a silver Kia with a "beautifully handwritten" license plate. Police say they checked the vehicle out and determined that it was stolen out of Alameda.

A handwritten license plate is displayed on a Kia in Benicia, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Benicia Police Department)

The driver, a woman identified as Angel Bolton, 38, was detained and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and unlawful paraphernalia.

"We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us," BPD joked. "Pro tip: At least make the 'registration' current."