Driver dies after crashing truck in Santa Rosa; investigation underway

A truck driver died in Santa Rosa on Sunday morning after crashing into a fire hydrant and a parked car, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called just before 5:35 a.m. to the area of West 8th Street and Warren Lane on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

Officers and units from the Santa Rosa Fire Department found the driver in their truck at the scene, and they were pronounced dead. Their name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the truck was traveling south on Warren Lane "at a high rate of speed" when it struck the fire hydrant and parked car near the street’s intersection with West 8th Street, according to the SRPD.

The cause of the collision, along with whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, is under investigation.