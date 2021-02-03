Driver dies after Ford Mustang bursts into flames on Fremont highway

One driver died early Wednesday in Fremont in a crash involving three cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All three cars collided with each other about 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880. Each car had one person inside.

A Ford Mustang bust into flames and that driver was killed.

CHP Officer Ted Montez said that officers are trying to "weed through all the physical evidence here at the scene as well as the parties that were potential witnesses that have called in and getting statements from the involved drivers."

The CHP opened lanes at about 3:30 a.m.