Driver fatally strikes man in San Jose parking lot hours after separate outdoor dining crash

San Jose authorities are investigating a fatal collision that occurred when a driver struck a person in a San Jose parking lot Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Ford F-150 accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashing into a person and a food trailer near the intersection of Story and King roads, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The person who was struck, identified only as an adult male, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he died early Monday morning. He's the 16th person in San Jose to be struck and killed by a vehicle this year.

Also on Story Road, about a mile away, another parking lot collision happened Sunday when a 69-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and slammed into an outdoor dining area roughly five hours earlier, according to police. Nine people altogether, including the driver, were hurt and two sustained life-threatening injuries.

Unrelated but oddly also on Story road -- across the street from where the fatal collision happened -- police are investigating the city’s 33rd homicide of the year. This too happened Sunday.

Authorities said the identity of the victim involved in the fatal collision will be released after the coroner identifies and notifies next of kin. The driver has not yet been identified either.

