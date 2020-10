article

San Jose police on Monday were investigating the city's 33rd homicide.

It was reported about 3 a.m. near a gas station at Story and King roads. The victim is a man, but there was no word on the suspects.

Joshua Morreira saw a man in a truck pull into the gas station. At first, he thought it was the shooter, but then he realized that he was the victim.

There were 36 homicides in all of 2019.