Driver flees after crash on I-580 in Oakland, leaves dog inside car

A driver fled the scene after a crash on Interstate Highway 580 Oakland early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The multi-car crash was reported about 5 a.m. in the eastbound direction at Grand Avenue.

The car was severely damaged and burned out. It's unclear what happened.

A small white dog was left inside the car, the CHP said. It was bleeding and crews called a veterinarian to come get it.

Crews also had to clean up oil that had spilled on the road.

All lanes were reopened at 6:30 a.m.