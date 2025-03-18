Driver flips car in I-580 crash, CHP recovers unregistered gun

article

A driver in a solo-vehicle Bay Area freeway crash suffered major injuries and the California Highway Patrol says they recovered an unregistered firearm from the scene of the crash on Tuesday.

The crash, on westbound I-580 west of San Ramon Valley Road, near Dublin, happened at around 12:53 p.m.

The CHP said a witness told them the driver was driving recklessly at high speeds before hitting a right dirt embankment and overturned.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The unregistered gun was found in the driver's vehicle.

Officials did not have any further details about the driver.

The Source California Highway Patrol

CHP Dublin shares a photo of an unregistered firearm recovered in a solo vehicle crash where the driver sustained major injuries. March 18, 2025.