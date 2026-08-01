Woodside Fire in North Bay reaches 40% containment

The Brief The Woodside Fire burning along the Sonoma County Coast reached 40% containment The fire has burned over 150 acres, though no injuries have been reported.



The Woodside Fire burning along the Sonoma County Coast reached 40% containment on Saturday.

What we know:

CAL FIRE says the fire – which started Thursday afternoon west of Highway 1 near the Timer Cove and Jenner neighborhoods – has burned 152 acres, and that Saturday’s firefighting efforts would be focused on locating hot spots throughout the fire and work on reinforcing the containment lines along the highway.

Evacuation orders had been in place for Zone SON-1D1 covering Salt Point State Park and Timber Cove, as well as the areas north of Fort Ross Road south of Kruse Ranch Road and Hauser Bridge Road, east of the coastline, and west of the south fork of the Gualala River.

However, the evacuation orders were lifted late on Friday.

What's next:

No injuries have been reported from the fire, though the smoke rising from the flames resulted in hazy skies and polluted air lingering over portions of the North Bay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.