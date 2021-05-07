Driver in custody after striking SJ police officer with car

A San Jose police officer was struck by a vehicle and injured early Friday morning, said authorities.

Police reported that the officer, who was working at the time, was hit while standing outside of his marked cruiser. The officer had just completed an unrelated vehicle stop and was walking back to his patrol vehicle when he was struck.

Johnathan Hall

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at intersection of Suncrest Avenue and Perie Lane.

Police said the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Johnathan Hall, was traveling at an unsafe speed at the time of the incident. After Hall struck the officer, he fled the scene.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

"One of our SJPD brothers has been seriously injured in the line of duty and the POA is working to assist the family during this very difficult time and praying for his speedy recovery," said Paul Kelly, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.