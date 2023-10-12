Driver in fatal Richmond toll booth crash identified

article

Family has identified the driver who died in a fiery big rig crash Monday night at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth.

Jasbir "Jassi" Khaira, of Antioch, was a husband and father of two young daughters.

A Gofundme created to help his family said Khaira also left behind his only brother and extended family who live in Punjab, India.

"Know that your kindness is much appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking moment," wrote Sarabjit Kaur.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

Meanwhile, there has been talk of getting rid of Bay Area toll booths since everything is electric now and the booths aren't really needed anymore.

The toll authority has said work to remove them would begin this year.