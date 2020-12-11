Driver in Richmond involved in wrong-way crash in stolen truck: police

Police in Richmond on Friday were searching for a suspect who was involved in a wrong-way crash and took off after a chase.



The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on the Richmond Parkway offramp on I-80.

Richmond police say they tried to pull over the driver of the stolen pickup truck on South 31st and Cutting Boulevard but the driver took off.

They started to chase the suspect but quickly called it off.

A second chase started when officers spotted the suspect again.

That's when the suspect got onto the off-ramp and collided head-on with a sedan, sending the other driver to he hospital with major injuries.

The crash also led to a fire, but the driver of the pickup was able to run off, and a search is now underway.

