Driver in shopping center crash took his own life, police say

A motorist took his own life by driving at high speed into a large sign in a shopping center parking lot Saturday, Rohnert Park police said.

The incident was reported about 3:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway, police said in a statement.

First responders found a gray two-door sedan on its roof in the eastbound lanes of the expressway, with a man dead in the driver's seat, according to a statement.

"The investigation showed that the vehicle collision was a result of an intentional act where the driver took his own life," police said.

The identity of the victim was withheld, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The car was driving in the parking lot of the shopping center when it accelerated and struck the large sign, causing the vehicle to overturn, police said.

The incident closed a portion of the eastbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway until an investigation was completed, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.