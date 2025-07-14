Driver killed after vehicle flips off Highway 4

One person died after their vehicle flew off Highway 4 near Concord on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:28 p.m. on westbound Highway 4 at the Port Chicago Highway exit.

Victim was only person inside

What we know:

CHP officials said the victim was the only person in the car.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was seen flying through the air before going off the highway and landing on the road below, where it sparked a small fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities work to determine what led up to the incident.