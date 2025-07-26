Driver killed in Lafayette solo-vehicle crash

article

The Brief California Highway Patrol officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to the eastbound side of State Route 24 just west of Pleasant Hill Road on reports of a solo vehicle collision. Officers found a black Toyota sedan crashed against some trees in the area. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



A driver was killed in Lafayette early Saturday morning when their car veered off the freeway and crashed into a wooded area.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to the eastbound side of State Route 24 just west of Pleasant Hill Road on reports of a solo vehicle collision, according to a department statement.

Officers found a black Toyota sedan crashed against some trees in the area. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on State Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, the car veered off the road and crashed into the trees, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported it is still under investigation whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the CHP Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or to email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.