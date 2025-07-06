Driver killed in Santa Rosa SUV crash

article

A driver was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a concrete pillar in Santa Rosa.

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 9:40 a.m. to North Laughlin Road west of Laughlin Road, near Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, on reports of a crash and found a Ford Edge overturned off the roadway, according to a department statement.

Officers found a man injured inside the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the man was driving westbound in the area when he "lost control for unknown reasons" and his car left the roadway. The Edge crashed into a concrete support, then overturned down a 12-foot embankment.

The CHP reported the time of the crash was not certain, and could have occurred between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact CHP Santa Rosa at 707-806-5600.

