Driver left with critical injuries in San Francisco Lower Haight shooting, police investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot while driving in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood on Saturday night.
Around 9:05 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle near Buchanan and Haight streets when a suspect fired shots at him, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were unable to apprehend the armed suspect, who investigators believe may have fired the gun from inside a black SUV.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
