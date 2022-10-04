Driver of high-speed chase nearly clips Oakland cyclist, evades police

A driver involved in a high speed chase on Monday night has still not been caught.

SkyFox captured the chase during the evening commute hours from Lafayette to San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver being chased "exhibited extremely erratic and dangerous behavior" during the pursuit.

At one point, the driver appeared to clip a cyclist in Oakland.

RAW: High-speed chase through Bay Area ends in Richmond

That cyclist appeared to be okay, as the driver kept going.

Law enforcement eventually ended the pursuit in Richmond because they thought the conditions were too dangerous.

They did not say why they were originally chasing the car.



