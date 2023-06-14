Driver possibly falls asleep, SUV catches on fire, dies on I-680 in San Jose: CHP

A person in a Toyota SUV died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose.

The driver veered off the road about 4:45 a.m. at Berryessa Road into some trees and the SUV caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that the driver was a woman who possibly fell asleep at the wheel and struck a power box, before hitting the trees, which is what started the fire.

All lanes of I-680 were reopened by 6:45 a.m.