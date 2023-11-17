Driver shot while traveling through Oakland

A driver was shot in Oakland on Thursday night, according to the Oakland Police department.

ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting just before 6:00 PM near Foothill Boulevard, close to Truth Gospel Church. Police said the driver managed to make it to a nearby hospital, and their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the person heard gunshots while traveling north on 13th Avenue and soon realized they had been shot. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to give them a call at 510-238-3426.